Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Anthony Fauci
Published

Nationals announce Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out first pitch on Opening Day

Fauci is the top U.S. infectious diseases expert

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day when the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

“The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23,” the Nationals said in a statement.

BRAVES' FREDDIE FREEMAN PRAYED DURING CORONAVIRUS BATTLE: 'PLEASE DON'T TAKE ME'

The statement continued: “Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dr. Fauci was seen wearing a Nationals mask during several appearances. He has expressed many times that the return of sports is important, and he will now play a key role in baseball’s return to the diamond.

It should be an epic matchup between the defending World Series champion Nationals and the Yankees. Washington is expected to send ace Max Scherzer to the mound, and New York will likely counter with its big-money offseason acquisition, Gerrit Cole. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET start, and it will be televised on ESPN.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova

Trending in Sports