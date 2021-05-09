Nationals announcer accused of sexual misconduct, pulled from broadcast booth: report

F.P. Santangelo, the color commentator for the Washington Nationals, was removed from the broadcast booth during their game against the New York Yankees after accusations of sexual misconduct came about in a report from The Athletic.

Santangelo, who is a former player with the Expos, Giants, Dodgers, and Athletics, was hired by the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network [MASN] in 2011. Santangelo allegedly made unwanted advances and sexually assaulted a woman several years ago, despite her telling him to stop, according to the report.

The woman, who is not an employee of MASN, the Nationals, or Baltimore Orioles, made the allegations in an Instagram post, and then she spoke to The Athletic under the condition of anonymity. She said that Santangelo sent her "angry text messages" and blocked her on social media.

She added that she isn’t seeking charges or compensation, but she wanted to talk about her alleged experience with the broadcaster, especially since he is a well-known figure in the public eye.

Santangelo denied all accusations. He was removed from four out of the last eight broadcasts, which may be related to the allegations against him.

A spokesperson for the Nationals released a statement after the report came out.

"Late last week, we were made aware of allegations of conduct by F.P. Santangelo that are inconsistent with our values as an organization. We alerted MASN and revoked our approval of him as a member of our broadcast team," the statement read. "MASN assured us that they would investigate these allegations thoroughly. After MASN notified us that their investigation was complete and that F.P. should be reinstated, additional posts appeared. Once again, we notified MASN and revoked our approval of F.P. as a member of our broadcast team indefinitely. Moving forward, we will refer all questions regarding this investigation to F.P.'s employer, MASN."

MASN also put out a statement.

"MASN refers allegations concerning broadcasters who are former Major League Baseball players directly to Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations, as is appropriate under the circumstances," the MASN statement read. "MASN followed that policy in this instance, previously apprising MLB of this matter such that the league might adequately review it. Those former Major Leaguers acting as on-air media analysts on the network appear only with the advice and consent of the clubs and MLB."