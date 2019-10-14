Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB Postseason
Published

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton credits 'Seinfeld' character with clutch hit in NLCS Game 2

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton delivered a clutch hit in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals -- and you can thank George Costanza for it.

Eaton’s two-run double in the eighth inning extended the Nationals' lead to 3-0 and the team went on to defeat St. Louis, 3-1, and take a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MLB POSTSEASON COVERAGE

Eaton credited “Seinfeld” character George Costanza with his approach to the late-game heroics.

“Everything I was thinking, they did the opposite,” Eaton said, according to ESPN. “So I was thinking 3-2 [count] should be a heater here and I'm like, 'Well, that's the opposite, so I should George Costanza it and just go ahead and [say] breaking ball,' and that's what happened.”

NATIONALS TAKE 2-0 NLCS LEAD OVER CARDINALS AS SCHERZER TAKES NO-HITTER INTO 7TH

This postseason, Eaton is hitting .179 with a .589 OPS. But it only takes one play to go from goat to GOAT.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Game 3 between the Nationals and Cardinals shifts to Washington, D.C., on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. with Nats ace Stephen Strasburg taking on Cardinals Cy Young candidate Jack Flaherty.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_