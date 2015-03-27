National League Wins 2011 All-Star Game
Prince Fielder hits a three-run homer and Roy Halladay and his relief combined on a six-hitter to lead the National Leauge over the American League, 5-1, giving the senior circuit its first two-game winning streak since the mid-1990s.
allstar7
July 12: National League's Prince Fielder of the Milwaukee Brewers holds his MVP award following the MLB All-Star baseball game.
allstar6
July 12: National League players celebrate after defeating the American League, 5-1, in the MLB All-Star baseball game in Phoenix.
allstargame2
July 12: National League's Brian Wilson of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the ninth inning.
allstar1
July 12: National League's Starlin Castro of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home plate by American League's Alex Avila of the Detroit Tigers on a fielder's choice during the fifth inning.
071211_princefielderinterna
July 12: National League's Prince Fielder of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning.
allstar3
July 12: American League's Adrian Gonzalez of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run during the fourth inning.
allstar4
July 12: From left, John Green stands next to his wife Roxanna and their son Dallas along with American League manager Ron Washington of the Texas Rangers and National League manager Bruce Bochy of the San Francisco Giants during the playing of the national anthem the MLB All-Star baseball game in Phoenix.
allstar5
July 12: Spectators try to catch a hit by American League's David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox during the team's batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game.
