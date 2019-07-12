Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

4-year-old boy's performance of the national anthem at Indiana Fever game is a slam dunk

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A 4-year-old boy stepped up and gave a rousing performance of the national anthem prior to the Indiana Fever’s WNBA game against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.

Jake Schuman received a rousing round of applause after he was finished with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The moment was posted on Twitter by the Fever’s account.

“Just ADORABLE! Jake Schuman is only 4 years old but performed the National Anthem today at @TheFieldhouse like a PRO! Amazing job Jakel!” the Fever said in a tweet.

According to For The Win, Schuman went viral earlier this year for his national anthem performance at his pre-school graduation.

Unfortunately, the Fever dropped the game to the Aces 74-71.

