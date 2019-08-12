Nate Robinson lifts BIG3 team to win with sensational game-winning shot

Nate Robinson’s sensational basket helped Tri State to a 50-43 victory over the Power on Saturday in the BIG3 basketball league contest.

Tri State was up 47-43 and needed three more points to reach 50 to win the game. Robinson was being guarded by Glen “Big Baby” Davis on the perimeter when Davis dove in an attempt to steal the ball from the guard.

Robinson then heaved up a long three-pointer and was caught in mid-air by Davis. The shot went in and Tri State celebrated the victory.

Robinson finished the game with 20 points.

Tri State’s victory lifts them to a 4-3 record and into fourth place in the BIG3 standings. The loss for the Power drops them to 5-2 on the season. The Power sit firm in second place with a 5-2 record.

In other game action, 3 Headed Monsters defeated Enemies 50-32 and Ghost Ballers defeated Trilogy 50-47.