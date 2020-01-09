Nashville SC general manager leads supporters to draft pick's house to announce selection

Nashville SC supporters took their fandom to the next level Thursday as the team had the second pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Nashville selected defender Jack Maher with the second pick of the draft but what he wasn’t expecting was fans showing up at his doorstep in Missouri to celebrate him joining the club. The supporters traveled more than 300 miles to show their support for him.

Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs led the supporters to Maher’s home as they were shouting, “We love you, Nashville, we do” as they got off the bus. Jacobs then announced the pick as cameras showed Maher celebrating inside his home.

“It’s a dream come true,” Maher said. “To come to a team and a city like Nashville, I mean the sky is the limit for this and the whole environment that is here surrounded by my family and friends I think that it’s really special and I’m so glad Nashville picked me.”

Maher played college soccer at Indiana and was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018 and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was also named USC All-America Second Team and USC All-North Region First Team in 2019.

He played and started 46 games while with the Hoosiers. He scored four goals and had two assists.

The 2020 MLS season will the Nashville’s first. Gary Smith is their head coach. He was the Colorado Rapids coach from 2008 to 2011 and led the Atlanta Silverbacks from 2014 to 2016.