Nashville Predators: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Nashville Predators are looking to clinch their sixth straight playoff appearance when they take on the Arizona Coyotes in a best of five qualifying round.

Both teams are 1-1 in matchups this season but the Predators have significantly improved their power play and penalty kill under head coach John Hynes who took over the job in January.

If the Predators top line can keep pressure on Darcy Kuemper or Antti Raanta (it remains unclear who will get the starting position) they’ll have the edge.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (5th)

Record: 35-26-8

Coach: John Hynes

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Blackwell, Nick Bonino, Daniel Carr, Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Johansen, Michael McCarron, Colton Sissons, Craig Smith, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin, Kyle Turris, Austin Watson

Defensemen:

Alexandre Carrier, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Dante Fabbro, Dan Hamhuis, Korbinian Holzer, Roman Josi, Jarred Tinordi, Yannick Weber

Goaltenders:

Troy Grosenick, Connor Ingram, Pekka Rinne, Juuse Saros

**

SCHEDULE

The Predators will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Coyotes in a best of five series.

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9, TBD