NASCAR CEO France thanks fans in open letter

NASCAR CEO Brian France has issued an open letter to fans, thanking them for their support and expressing encouragement for the upcoming season.

France says NASCAR is in "a very good place right now and our entire industry is working very hard for you, the fans, as we continually seek to improve and grow our sport."

He adds that officials continue to listen to fans "as several enhancements that have been put in place in recent years were a direct result of your input."

France says fans "wholeheartedly embrace" NASCAR and share their "passion for our sport with family, friends and others you encounter each and every day."

He ends the letter by saying he's anticipating "the thrilling ride ahead."