NASCAR Ally 400: Win $1,000 for free with FOX Super 6

The Ally 400 brings the circuit back to Music City for the first time in 10 years.

There are few better cities in America to hang out and have a good time than Nashville. And no party on Broadway will come close to the one that will take place this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway .

The Ally 400 brings NASCAR ’s best back to a place where drivers raced in the Xfinity Series and with the Truck Series , even while the big circuit was going around them. It should be an embrace of the sport from an area that has loved its racing for a long time.

And you could win $1,000 on this weekend’s Ally 400 with FOX’s Super 6 . Just answer six questions correctly, and you could win the grand prize . It is simple, fun and ready to win. Best of all, it is free.

Here are the six questions for this week’s race.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Kurt Busch , Austin Dillon , Tyler Reddick , Christopher Bell , Michael McDowell , Aric Almirola

Dillon, who will be driving the No. 3 car for Richard Childress racing on Sunday, has one Truck Series race win at Nashville. Almirola also has raced at Nashville but has an average finish of 14th there.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Brad Keselowski , Kevin Harvick , Joey Logano , Chase Elliott , Denny Hamlin , Ryan Blaney

All have a chance to take a significant step in contention this week, but how a new race track will agree with a car and a driver is always a fickle thing. Hamlin has been a regular contention guy, so he might not be the best pick here. Keselowski has two Xfinity series wins at Nashville, so it doesn’t necessarily apply to him either. The others? Pick out of a hat perhaps.

Which driver will win the race?

The options: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr , Kyle Larson , William Byron , Alex Bowman , other

Larson and Truex are the favorites coming in, and who could blame people for picking them at this point? They each have three wins on the year. Honestly, though, "other" isn’t a bad pick here, with an unfamiliar track and a huge field to pick from.

How many Fords will finish in the top 5?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

There are currently four Fords in the top 10 of the circuit series point standings, but only Logano sits in the top 5 (fifth.) Again, a new track makes this difficult to gauge.

Which of these Toyota Drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr, Christopher Bell, tie, zero points

That last answer would appear to be difficult, given how Hamlin and Truex have been point-grabbers all season. In fact, that’s probably where your answer should focus: the two guys who have the best track record for this stuff.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsports drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, tie, zero

Given how unbelievably hot Larson and his team have been, that would be the safe answer in this spot. Bowman, however, could be an interesting case to keep an eye out for. He’s 11th in the point standings but has two wins on the circuit this year and could be poised for another.

For more up-to-date news on all things NASCAR, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Play NASCAR Super 6 contest for free, and you could win $10,000! Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks now for your chance to win!



