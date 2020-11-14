Naomi Osaka schools boyfriend Cordae in cruel TikTok tennis video

Three-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae actually thought he could beat her in tennis.

The world No. 3-ranked women’s singles player recently posted a video of the rapper’s challenge to TikTok and it ended exactly as you’d expect.

The video begins with Osaka smiling in a peach one-piece bathing suit narrating, “Okay, mister confident: Here we go.”

She lightly hits an underhand serve — while holding the phone to film — to Cordae, who fails to return the first shot and shouts an expletive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When your bf thinks he can beat you in tennis but he can’t even hit the ball over the net @cordae ,” the video was captioned.

“That worked out well…that was fantastic,” Osaka giggled sarcastically.

The 23-year-old Haitian-Japanese tennis star was born in Osaka, Japan and grew up in New York. She is the reigning US Open champion and has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the world.

Osaka currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, and has been dating Cordae, also 23, since April 2019.

Cordae — whose full name is Cordae Amari Duston — was a member of the collective YBN until its recent disbandment. He was previously known as YBN Cordae and Entendre.