Naomi Osaka loses in Wimbledon first round in straight sets to Yulia Putinseva

Naomi Osaka, the No. 2-ranked female tennis player in the world, lost in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, falling in straight sets to Yulia Putinseva.

Putinseva defeated Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the All England Club in London. Osaka was also the No. 2 seed in the tournament behind Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who just won the French Open.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE WIMBLEDON COVERAGE

The match between Putinseva could have been a revenge match for Osaka. The Japanese phenom lost to Pustinseva in the second round of the Birmingham Classic in June, 6-2, 6-3.

Putinseva was the No. 39-ranked tennis player and had never made it further than the second round at Wimbledon. However, she had seven career wins against the top 10-ranked players entering the match against Osaka.

TENNIS PHENOM BECOMES YOUNGEST EVER TO QUALIFY FOR WIMBLEDON

Before the defeat at the Birmingham Classic, Osaka lost to unseeded Katerina Siniakova at the French Open and was forced to retire during her match against Kiki Bertens at the Italian Open.