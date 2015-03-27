Nadal to carry flag for Spain in London

Seven-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal will carry the flag for Spain at the London Olympic Games.

The 11-time Grand Slam winner was selected by the Spanish Olympic Committee on Wednesday, as he will lead the Spanish contingent at the opening ceremony on July 27.

The three-time Olympian Nadal captured the gold medal in singles at the Beijing Games four years ago and will try to defend his title in London, where he will also play doubles alongside Marcel Granollers.

The tennis at the London Games will run from July 28 to Aug. 5 on the grass courts at the storied All England Club, the site of The Championships, Wimbledon. Nadal is a two-time Wimbledon champ and three-time runner-up.