Mystery drone illegally flies over Fenway during Red Sox game

An illegal drone hovered over the Red Sox-Blue Jays game at Fenway Park Thursday night, but it's unclear who was flying it, multiple outlets reported.

Drones at Fenway Park during games are against FAA regulations and the Red Sox said they have reported the incident to Boston police, according to CBS Boston.

GOOGLE'S WING KICKS OFF FIRST DRONE DELIVERY SERVICE IN AUSTRALIA

Several fans were able to capture video of the drone.

“This incident shows why the federal government must mandate a remote identification system for airborne drones as soon as possible,” Adam Lisberg, corporate communication director of DJI Technology, which made the drone, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The drone didn't go unnoticed on the field. “It kind of threw me off,” Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland told Mass Live. “I looked up and was like, ‘they’re not supposed to have these around here, are they?’ I figured I’d try to hit it or something.”