Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension was an 'easy decision,' NFL official says

The indefinite suspension levied on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was an “easy decision,” the NFL's executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Sunday.

Vincent told CBS Sports he spent Thursday night and a majority of Friday morning focusing on Garrett, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

“That’s not us,” Vincent told CBS Sports of the fight which saw Garrett strike Rudolph with his own helmet. “That’s not who we are. There is no place for that in our game. We all know that. That, frankly, is an easy decision to suspend the player for the duration of the season ... Imagine if he hit him with the crown of the helmet? We cannot have that on a football field.”

Vincent said Rudolph will be fined but he and his staff determined that Rudolph's actions didn’t rise to the level of a suspension. Rudolph was seen grasping at Garrett’s helmet on the ground before their melee escalated.

“The grabbing of the facemask, that is a fine,” Vincent said. “We'll continue to sort through that next week, but yes, there could be multiple fines coming to him if we find another action that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Vincent added that Ogunjobi received a suspension because he “went out of his way to escalate the situation,” while Pouncey got three games because he “made multiple attempts to strike at and potentially injure another player.”

All three players are reportedly expected to have their appeals heard this week.

Vincent said another wave of fines is expected to come.