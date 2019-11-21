Myles Garrett accuses Steelers' Mason Rudolph of using racial slur before brawl during appeal hearing: report

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, during his appeal hearing of his indefinite suspension, reportedly accused Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur prior to their fight.

Garrett claimed that Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the start of their brawl, which escalated into the defensive end ripping off the quarterback’s helmet and hitting him with it, ESPN reported, citing sources. Similar claims were made on social media in the days after the fallout.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' LARRY OGUNJOBI'S ONE-GAME SUSPENSION FOR BRAWL ROLE UPHELD

Rudolph denied the allegation through a team official.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement to ESPN. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

The quarterback's agent also denied the allegation.

Rudolph also denied saying anything to escalate the fight when he addressed the brawl Wednesday in a prepared statement.

EX-BROWNS STAR CRITICIZES STEELERS' MASON RUDOLPH OVER STATEMENT ON MELEE

Garrett was reportedly asked in the hearing how he may act differently in the future and the defensive end said he would not let something like that escalate things.

Garrett attempted to use a “precedent-based” argument during his hearing, according to ESPN. He reportedly cited a similar helmet-swinging incident involving Houston Texans Andre Smith and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito in the 2013 preseason.

Smith received a three-game suspension, which included two preseason games for his actions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett has apologized. Rudolph was expected to be fined for his actions.

The final decision on Garrett's suspension will be returned later Thursday or Friday