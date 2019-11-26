Myles Garrett appears with Browns teammates at charity event in first appearance since suspension decision

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made an appearance at a local charity event Tuesday in the wake of his indefinite suspension over his helmet-swinging incident nearly two weeks ago.

Garrett showed up with his Browns teammates Baker Mayfield, Christian Kirksey and J.C. Tretter and UFC champion Stipe Miocic at the 7th annual Feed the Need event at Town Hall in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. The players helped serve those in need and Garrett addressed the media in between helping out.

“I love to be out here just helping,” Garrett said.

When asked what people should take from his appearance at the event, Garrett replied, “I just love giving back. That’s it. There’s nothing more to it.”

The star defensive lineman then was asked about the “tough time” he was going through.

“You have ups and downs in your life and right now I’m giving back to people,” he said, adding he was going to make the most out of it.

It appeared to be Garrett’s first public appearance after the NFL upheld his indefinite suspension for his role in the helmet-swinging incident.

Garrett had accused Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of hurling a racial slur toward him, escalating the fight. The NFL said it found “no such evidence” that occurred. Garrett defended himself, saying he knew what he heard but ultimately shouldn’t have acted out of control.