Myles Garrett knows what Browns have to do to beat Tom Brady, Patriots: Make sure they're 'seeing ghosts'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made light of the uproar over New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s “seeing ghosts” comment making the airwaves.

Garrett was talking about how the Browns were going to defend against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The third-year lineman’s response was a bit of a shot at the Jets over their outrage that Darnold’s comments about the tough Patriots defense were broadcast on ESPN.

“You have to make sure [Tom Brady’s] out there seeing ghosts,” Garrett said, according to WKYC-TV.

Jets coach Adam Gase and running back Le’Veon Bell have both expressed frustration that the comment aired. Darnold said Tuesday he wasn’t concerned about the comment going to air.

While Garrett was clearly making a joke, the Browns really do have to make Brady – as well as any quarterback they face – see ghosts. Cleveland is entering Week 8 ranked No. 22 in points allowed and No. 23 in yards allowed this season.

Garrett has recorded nine sacks in six games, but the Browns are 2-4 this season.

Cleveland is coming off back-to-back losses to NFC West opponents. The Seattle Seahawks beat Cleveland 32-21 while the San Francisco 49ers beat the Browns 31-9.