Myles Garrett apologizes for hitting Steelers' Mason Rudolph in head with helmet

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett apologized in a statement released through the team for his role in a brawl in which he hit Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

The brawl took place in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely and at a minimum through the regular season and playoffs.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett’s statement said. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett’s statement echoed what he told reporters after the game.

It was an ugly scene that unfolded toward the end of the game. Rudolph and Garrett had gotten into a scuffle after a short-pass play. Rudolph appeared to be grasping at Garrett’s helmet while on his back. After he got up, the incident continued and Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the head with it.

Garrett was then pushed by a few Steelers offensive linemen. Maurice Pouncey came over and punched and kicked Garrett in the head. He received a three-game suspension for his role.

Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also released a statement.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game," the statement said. "There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

For Garrett to return to the field, he will have to have a meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.