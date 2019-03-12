Golfer Michelle Wie announces engagement to son of NBA legend: 'My person for life!'

Golfer Michelle Wie announced her engagement to boyfriend Jonnie West on Instagram Monday.

“My person for life!!!!!!!!! #WieGoesWest @jonniewest4,” Wie wrote in the post that showed West down on one knee. The post already has more than 59,000 likes.

Wie posted a second image of her lovingly leaning on West Tuesday afternoon.

She wrote, “Never have I met someone that lifts me up on a daily basis, yet grounds me like he does. He is my best friend and my one great love all wrapped up in one. Calling our parents right after and seeing the joy in their faces had to be one of the happiest moments of my life 😍😍 My person, I ❤️ you with every molecule in my body. #WieGoesWest.”

The LPGA golfer last won the U.S. Women's Open in 2014 and she won the HSBC Women's World Championship in 2018. A recurrence of an old hand injury forced her to put her 2019 season on hold, Bleacher Report said.

West, who serves as director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, is the son of NBA All-Star Jerry West, who played with the Lakers for 15 years and coached the Lakers from 1976 to 1979.

The couple first went public with their relationship in January.