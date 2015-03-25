MWR cutting back to 2 full-time teams

Michael Waltrip Racing has a team meeting set for Monday afternoon to outline the organization's plans for 2014.

MWR expanded its Sprint Cup program to a three-car operation in 2007 but NAPA's decision not to return as a sponsor as the No. 56 Toyota in 2014, forced the company to realign with a 15 percent reduction of its workforce and two full-time teams with Clint Bowyer and Brian Vickers and partial schedule for the No. 56 squad.

Majority owner Rob Kauffman returned from holiday three weeks ago and settled in North Carolina to regroup following the fallout from MWR's manipulating the outcome of the Sept. 7 race at Richmond International Raceway.

"I packed a big bag from Europe, moved down to Charlotte and I'm not leaving until it's sorted out," Kauffman said at Dover. "In the past seven years, we made a lot of progress with Michael Waltrip Racing. We have a great group of people. Competition-wise, we're getting stronger and stronger chasing that last one percent.

"We've had a bit of a setback, so we're going to dust ourselves off, change a few things and move forward."

Both driver Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Rob Johnston were given permission "to explore all their options" according to Kauffman earlier this month.