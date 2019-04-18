Expand / Collapse search
Mueller report's anticipated release brings out Bill Mueller jokes

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Red Sox Bill Mueller throws the first pitch prior to Game Six of the American League Championship Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 19, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Don't believe the rumors on Twitter: the Mueller report’s anticipated release Thursday will be a disappointment.

That is, it will not be a memoir of former American League batting champion and one-time World Series winner Bill Mueller.

Mueller played 11 years in the majors making stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

IN MUELLER REPORT'S RELEASE, TRUMP LOOKS FOR VINDICATION, BUT NEW FIGHTS LOOM

Sports fans made the Mueller jokes on Twitter.

Mueller helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004 and won the batting crown in 2003, recording a .326 average in 146 games in his first season in Boston.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation is set to be released later Thursday.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.