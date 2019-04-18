Mueller report's anticipated release brings out Bill Mueller jokes

Don't believe the rumors on Twitter: the Mueller report’s anticipated release Thursday will be a disappointment.

That is, it will not be a memoir of former American League batting champion and one-time World Series winner Bill Mueller.

Mueller played 11 years in the majors making stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sports fans made the Mueller jokes on Twitter.

Mueller helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004 and won the batting crown in 2003, recording a .326 average in 146 games in his first season in Boston.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation is set to be released later Thursday.