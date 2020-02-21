Mountain West Conference women's basketball championship history
The Mountain West Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features 11 teams: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.
The Mountain West women’s basketball tournament begins March 1 and runs through March 4.
It began in 2000.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Read below for a list of past champions.
2019: BOISE STATE
Boise State won a third straight title in 2019. The Broncos defeated Wyoming, 68-51. Braydey Hodgins was named tournament MVP.
2018: BOISE STATE
Boise State defeated Nevada, 62-60, in 2018. Riley Lupfer was named tournament MVP.
2017: BOISE STATE
In 2017, Boise State won the Mountain West with a 66-53 victory over Fresno State. Brooke Pahukoa won a second MVP.
2016: COLORADO STATE
Colorado State narrowly defeated Fresno State, 55-54, in 2016. Elin Gustavsson was named tournament MVP.
2015: BOISE STATE
Boise State defeated New Mexico, 66-60, in 2015. The Broncos' Brooke Pahukoa was named MVP.
2014: FRESNO STATE
In 2014, Fresno State defeated Colorado 77-68. Taylor Thompson was MVP of the tournament.
2013: FRESNO STATE
Fresno State won its first Mountain West crown in 2013. It defeated San Diego State, 76-70. Ki-Ki Moore was named MVP.
2012: SAN DIEGO STATE
San Diego State won a second title in three years in 2012. The Aztecs defeated New Mexico, 57-43. Chelsea Hopkins was named tournament MVP.
2011: UTAH
In 2011, Utah needed overtime to beat TCU. It won 52-47. Janita Badon was named tournament MVP
2010: SAN DIEGO STATE
San Diego State needed overtime to knock off Utah in 2010. It won 70-60. Quenese Davis was named MVP.
2009: UTAH
Utah finally won the Mountain West again in 2009, defeating San Diego State 63-58. Morgan Warburton was named MVP.
2008: NEW MEXICO
New Mexico won a fifth Mountain West title in 2008. It defeated San Diego State, 62-59. Dionne Marsh won a third MVP in 2008.
2007: NEW MEXICO
New Mexico won another title in 2007, defeating BYU 63-49. Dionne Marsh became the first player to win multiple MVPs in 2007.
2006: UTAH
Utah defeated BYU, 84-60, in 2006. Shona Thorburn was named tournament MVP.
2005: NEW MEXICO
In 2005, New Mexico three-peated as champion. It knocked off Utah 47-37. Dionne Marsh was named MVP.
2004: NEW MEXICO
New Mexico became the first repeat winner in 2004, defeating Utah, 71-50. Lindsey Ardnt was named MVP.
2003: NEW MEXICO
New Mexico won the title in 2003. It defeated BYU, 52-46. Jordan Adams won the MVP award.
2002: BYU
BYU won its second Mountain West title in 2002. It defeated UNLV, 61-46. Erin Thorn was named MVP.
2001: COLORADO STATE
Colorado State edged BYU, 59-56, in 2001 to win the conference title. Heather Haanen was named tournament MVP.
2000: UTAH
Utah defeated BYU, 61-47, in the first-ever Mountain West title game in 2000. Tiana Fuertes was named tournament MVP.