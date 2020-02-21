Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
Published

Mountain West Conference women's basketball championship history

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The Mountain West Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 11 teams: Air ForceBoise StateColorado State, Fresno State, NevadaNew MexicoSan Diego State, San Jose State, UNLVUtah State and Wyoming.

The Mountain West women’s basketball tournament begins March 1 and runs through March 4.

It began in 2000.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: BOISE STATE

Boise State won three straight titles from 2017 to 2019. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Boise State won a third straight title in 2019. The Broncos defeated Wyoming, 68-51. Braydey Hodgins was named tournament MVP.

2018: BOISE STATE

Boise State defeated Nevada, 62-60, in 2018. Riley Lupfer was named tournament MVP.

2017: BOISE STATE

In 2017, Boise State won the Mountain West with a 66-53 victory over Fresno State. Brooke Pahukoa won a second MVP.

2016: COLORADO STATE

Colorado State narrowly defeated Fresno State, 55-54, in 2016. Elin Gustavsson was named tournament MVP.

2015: BOISE STATE

Boise State defeated New Mexico, 66-60, in 2015. The Broncos' Brooke Pahukoa was named MVP.

2014: FRESNO STATE

In 2014, Fresno State defeated Colorado 77-68. Taylor Thompson was MVP of the tournament.

2013: FRESNO STATE

Fresno State won its first Mountain West crown in 2013. It defeated San Diego State, 76-70. Ki-Ki Moore was named MVP.

2012: SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State won a second title in three years in 2012. The Aztecs defeated New Mexico, 57-43. Chelsea Hopkins was named tournament MVP.

2011: UTAH

In 2011, Utah needed overtime to beat TCU. It won 52-47. Janita Badon was named tournament MVP

2010: SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State needed overtime to knock off Utah in 2010. It won 70-60. Quenese Davis was named MVP.

2009: UTAH

Utah finally won the Mountain West again in 2009, defeating San Diego State 63-58. Morgan Warburton was named MVP.

2008: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico won a fifth Mountain West title in 2008. It defeated San Diego State, 62-59. Dionne Marsh won a third MVP in 2008.

2007: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico won another title in 2007, defeating BYU 63-49. Dionne Marsh became the first player to win multiple MVPs in 2007.

2006: UTAH

Utah defeated BYU, 84-60, in 2006. Shona Thorburn was named tournament MVP.

2005: NEW MEXICO

In 2005, New Mexico three-peated as champion. It knocked off Utah 47-37. Dionne Marsh was named MVP.

2004: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico became the first repeat winner in 2004, defeating Utah, 71-50. Lindsey Ardnt was named MVP.

2003: NEW MEXICO

New Mexico won the title in 2003. It defeated BYU, 52-46. Jordan Adams won the MVP award.

2002: BYU

BYU won its second Mountain West title in 2002. It defeated UNLV, 61-46. Erin Thorn was named MVP.

2001: COLORADO STATE

Colorado State edged BYU, 59-56, in 2001 to win the conference title. Heather Haanen was named tournament MVP.

2000: UTAH

Utah defeated BYU, 61-47, in the first-ever Mountain West title game in 2000. Tiana Fuertes was named tournament MVP.

