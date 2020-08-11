Mountain West Conference postpones fall sports, including college football

The Mountain West Conference announced Monday it was postponing all fall sports, including football, with the intention of moving them to the spring as Power 5 conferences debate whether to follow suit.

The Mountain West became the second Football Bowl Subdivision conference to move the football season to the spring. The Mid-American Conference announced its decision ahead of the weekend.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a news release. “We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place. However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary.

“I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”

The conference will look at the possibility of moving fall sports and possibly playing them in the spring. The prospect of winter sports was still being evaluated.

Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming make up the Mountain West membership.