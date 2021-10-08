Expand / Collapse search
Mother of woman in Urban Meyer viral video concerned for her daughter's well-being

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The mother of the woman in the middle of the Urban Meyer viral video from last weekend said Thursday she was "worried for her emotional status."

The 24-year-old woman was seen dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars coach’s lap at a Columbus, Ohio, bar after Meyer stayed back in Ohio after the team’s game.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches warmups during the game at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

"(She) can’t even go anywhere," the woman’s mother told USA Today. "It's ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now."

USA Today did not name the woman in the video or her mother.

The marketing company where the woman reportedly works also launched an internal investigation to determine whether the video had an impact on the workplace.

"I just pray" that her daughter is not fired, the mother told USA Today, "because she needs this job. She just bought a house."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches warmups  prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meyer spoke to his team privately to express remorse and assume responsibility for the viral videos that surfaced over the weekend that appeared to show him behaving inappropriately at a bar in Columbus after the Jaguars' loss to the Bengals, the NFL Network reported. 

According to the report, Meyer specifically told his team that he’s always cared about two "things," his players and his "wife of 37 years." He expressed remorse for embarrassing the team and his wife, Shelley.

Meyer traveled to Columbus following Thursday’s loss to visit his grandchildren when a video appearing to show a young woman dancing close to his lap as he sat on a barstool went viral on social media. A second video surfaced Monday that appeared to show Meyer groping the same woman’s bottom. 

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars wipes his face with a towel during the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been "horrible."

