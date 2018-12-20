Mother of Addison Russell’s daughter says Cubs star paid child support with quarters, dollar bills

The mother of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell’s daughter said the MLB star paid his child support with quarters and dollars bills despite his hefty paycheck and “abandoned” his child.

Russell, 24, is serving a 40-game suspension following physical abuse allegations made by his ex-wife Melisa Reidy. The suspension will carry on into the 2019 season. Despite the suspension, the Cubs offered Russell a 2019 contract.

Mallory Engstrom, the mother of Russell’s three-year-old daughter, also accused the MLB star of being absent from his child’s life.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS STAR JOSH GORDON ‘STEPPING AWAY FROM FOOTBALL’ AMID REPORTS OF POTENTIAL SUSPENSION

“Since he abandoned us, thinking the grass was greener, about 4½ years ago, I’ve never once been able to rely on my daughter’s father to care for her in a time of need or while I am working,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She also posted a picture of a few rolls of quarters alleging Russell paid $600 of his child support payment with the coins and dollar bills. Russell has made about $7.3 million in his baseball career, the New York Post reported.

MLB PLAYERS KILLED IN VENEZUELA CRASH MAY HAVE BEEN ROBBERY TARGETS, AUTHORITIES SAY

She also alleged the Cubs star had the team block her from social media “as an attempt to silence her.”

After he was suspended, Russell said he would regularly meet with experts and counselors mandated by his treatment plan. He said he also plans to keep working with his own therapist.

This week has not been kind to Russell. Reidy detailed the alleged abuse she endured in an interview with the Expanded Roster. She alleged Russell threw her to the pavement and another time grabbed her and threw her across the room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.