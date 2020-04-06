Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola died in Spain after battling coronavirus symptoms, the club announced Monday.

Dolors Sala Carrio died in Barcelona. She was 82.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old,” Manchester City wrote on Twitter.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” the club added.

Other English Premier League clubs sent their condolences to Guardiola on social media.

Guardiola had donated 1 million euros to help combat the outbreak. The money was to help purchase medical equipment for health care workers who are battling the virus, according to BBC.

Spain has seen more than 135,000 positive coronavirus cases — the second most affected country after the United States. More than 13,000 people have died.

The English Premier League has not held a match since March 9.

Manchester City was in second place in the English Premier League, but significantly behind Liverpool which was leading with 82 points.