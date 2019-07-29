Legendary NFL kicker Morten Andersen becomes US citizen

Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Morten Anderson announced Friday he became a U.S. citizen.

Andersen posted a photo of himself on Twitter waving a small American flag to celebrate the news.

CAROLINA PANTHERS' ERIC REID REVEALS WHEN HE WILL STOP KNEELING DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

“Honored to become a citizen of the greatest country on earth today, very proud to be an American,” Andersen wrote in a tweet.

Andersen was born in Copenhagen in 1960 and later landed a scholarship at Michigan State after impressing scouts during one season of high school football in the U.S.

Over the course of his career, Andersen played for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

He was selected first-team All-Pro five times and was sent to the Pro Bowl seven times. He’s also the second player who was exclusively a kicker to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Pro Football Talk, Andersen is also among nine foreign-born players to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.