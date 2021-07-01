Alex Morgan demands clarification from Olympic organizers on nursing mothers

Soccer star Alex Morgan is still unsure about Olympic organizers’ new guidance regarding athletes who are heading to Tokyo for the Games are breastfeeding their children.

Organizers told Reuters in a statement that athletes who are still nursing children can bring them to Tokyo "when necessary."

"Given that the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place during a pandemic, overall we must unfortunately decline to permit athletes' family members or other companions to accompany them to the Games," the statement to Reuters read.

"However, after careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with nursing children, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan."

For Morgan, it wasn’t exactly clear.

"Still not sure what ‘when necessary’ even means. Is that determined by the mother or the IOC? We are Olympic mothers telling you, it is NECESSARY. I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in 7 days," Morgan tweeted.

Organizers said nursing children have to stay in approved hotels because the Olympic Village’s residential zone is prohibited for anyone other than athletes and team officials, according to the outlet.

The apparent reversal came after Canada’s Kim Gaucher said the rules prohibiting her bringing her child with her is making her choose between being a mother and her career.