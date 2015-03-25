Morehead State to play seven home games in 2013

The Rob Tenyer head coaching era at Morehead State will kick off with seven home games in a 12-game schedule this year.

"This schedule is the most difficult we've had in my 13 seasons at Morehead State, but we're looking forward to the challenge," the former Eagles assistant coach said Monday. "We're excited about the opportunity to play seven games at Jayne Stadium. We led the Pioneer Football League in 2012 attendance, and I hope we're able to do that again in 2013."

Morehead State opens the season on Aug. 29 when it entertains NAIA opponent Pikeville (Ky.).

The Eagles' other home game are against Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 21) and first- year program Charlotte (Nov. 23) in non-conference action, and Davidson (Sept. 28), Dayton (Oct. 26), San Diego (Nov. 9) and Butler (Nov. 16) in the PFL.

Morehead State, which finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the PFL last season, also will play a non-conference road game against Youngstown State (Sept. 7), and PFL contests at Jacksonville (Sept. 14), Campbell (Oct. 5), Valparaiso (Oct. 19) and Drake (Nov. 2).

"The stakes are pretty high this season, with the PFL's champion now getting an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs," Tenyer said. "It's an exciting time for Morehead State football and every school in our league. We will have to be ready from the very beginning of the season, because each week will be an important step toward our ultimate goal."

2013 Morehead State Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29, Pikeville (Ky.)

Saturday, Sept. 7, at Youngstown State

Saturday, Sept. 14, at Jacksonville*

Saturday, Sept. 21, Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, Sept. 28, Davidson*

Saturday, Oct. 5, at Campbell*

Saturday, Oct. 19, at Valparaiso*

Saturday, Oct. 26, Dayton*

Saturday, Nov. 2, at Drake*

Saturday, Nov. 9, San Diego*

Saturday, Nov. 16, Butler*

Saturday, Nov. 23, Charlotte

* - Pioneer Football League game