Morehead State names Mullins offensive coordinator

One day after naming his new offensive coordinator, Morehead State first-year football coach Rob Tenyer tabbed Phil Burnett as his new defensive coordinator Friday.

Tenyer and Burnett worked previously together at California University (Pa.). Burnett spent the 2012 season as the defensive line coach at Crown Point (Ind.) High School and served as the defensive line coach at Ball State from 2003-10.

Burnett was a center and long snapper at Northern Illinois from 1983-87.

On Thursday, Tenyer named Craig Mullins as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Tenyer was an assistant coach the past 12 seasons at Morehead State, including this past season's 4-7 campaign. The Eagles finished 3-5 in the Pioneer Football League.