Moore tries to win ninth straight decision in Camden finale

Matt Moore attempts to become the first pitcher in Tampa Bay history to win nine straight decisions on Sunday when the Rays and the Baltimore Orioles close out their three-game set at Camden Yards.

After picking up a 12-10 victory in Friday's series opener, Tampa Bay defeated Baltimore, 10-6, on Saturday to put itself in position for the sweep. Matt Joyce's two-run double was the go-ahead hit in a six-run ninth inning that lifted the Rays to the come from behind win.

Joyce homered with one on in the third inning and Kelly Johnson also hit a solo shot in the ninth.

Tampa Bay won Friday's game as it held off a late Baltimore rally.

"It was definitely good to be on the other side of it," said Evan Longoria. "I mean last night we won the game and really that's all that matters, but walking out of here, it felt like we left something out there."

Longoria extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Saturday with a ninth- inning double. His late extra base hit improved his average to .396 during that span. Yunel Escobar is 11-for-26 with five doubles and seven RBI over his past seven games.

The Rays now seek their ninth win in 11 games while Moore chases history. Moore recovered to give the Rays his fifth quality start of the season en route to his seventh win on Tuesday versus Boston.

"Well after the three-run homer in the first, he did start to settle down," Boston manager John Farrell said. "The number of strikeouts started to pile up. We didn't create too many opportunities until that seventh inning."

Moore's impressive season has made him 7-0 with a 2.44 ERA. On the verge of becoming the AL's first eight-game winner, Moore is 8-0 with a 2.19 ERA over nine starts dating to September.

He is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in four career appearances at Camden Yards.

In Saturday's loss, Adam Jones slugged a two-run homer and drove in three for the Orioles, who saw their franchise-record 109-game win streak when leading after seven innings evaporate. Nick Markakis contributed three hits and drove in a run, while Chris Davis added a solo shot and scored twice in defeat.

Baltimore hopes Chris Tillman can help it avoid the sweep. The 25-year old right-hander left his last start after seven strong innings versus San Diego but took a no decision.

"In the early part of the season, I struggled with (making in-game adjustments) a little bit," Tillman said after fanning 11 Padres batters. "It was one of my strong points last year, and I think it is starting to come around a little bit. Being able to make adjustments within the game is probably the biggest jump from Triple-A to the big leagues. Being able to make the adjustments now instead of in between starts is huge. I think if you do make the adjustments, you give your team a chance to win."

These teams met up for a pair of series in April, and Baltimore won two out of three both times.