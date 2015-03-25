Moore beats Woodland in Malaysian playoff

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Moore converted a short birdie putt on the first playoff hole Monday morning to defeat Gary Woodland and win the CIMB Classic.

Moore (70) and Woodland (69) finished regulation tied at 14-under-par 274 on Sunday evening. With darkness setting in, and more inclement weather in the area, officials suspended play for the night.

The pair returned to Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club's West Course on Monday morning. Both players found the fairway off the tee at the par-5 18th, and Moore layed up in the fairway, while Woodland's lay-up shot settled into the right rough.

Moore put the pressure on as his approach stopped inside four feet. Woodland's third shot landed in the right rough. His chip shot stopped just over a foot short of the hole.

Moore, 30, rolled in his birdie effort to seal his third win on the PGA Tour.

"It's been a fun week. I started off with a flurry there the first day making a bunch of birdies. I cooled down a little bit, but I was able to do what I had to do to get to this point. And fortunately, I hit a great shot there and left myself a nice short putt," Moore said in a televised interview. "I've been putting in some great time with my swing coach ... and it is nice to see it pan out."

Woodland missed the cut last week at the Frys.com Open, but had earned his second tour title in August at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

"Not this morning. 640 yards and the air is heavy, and I didn't think I could cover the bunkers, so I layed up," Woodland said on TV when asked if he thought about going for the green in two. "I hit a pretty good third shot, I just came up a bit short. I hit it where I wanted to, it just wasn't enough."

On Sunday, the playoff participants sat through a pair of weather delays, which totaled nearly four hours. Woodland and Moore entered the par-5 18th tied for the lead at 14-under.

Woodland had a chance to win the event with a birdie, but his 12-foot putt missed on the low side and Moore got up-and-down for par from in front of the green to force the playoff.

Play was them called due to darkness.

Chris Stroud, who shared the third-round lead with Moore, carded a 71 and ended in a tie for third place with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70) at 13-under-par 275.

Aaron Baddeley shot 66 and placed fifth at 12-under, while Jimmy Walker (68) took sixth at minus-11. Charles Howell III (68), Harris English (69) and Graham DeLaet (71) shared seventh at 10-under.

Second-round leader Keegan Bradley shot even-par 72 and ended alone in 10th at 9-under, one shot ahead of Sergio Garcia (72).

NOTES: Moore, who earned $1.26 million for the victory, picked up his last win at the 2012 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open ... Phil Mickelson shared 19th place at 5-under-par 283 ... Nick Watney, last year's winner, tied for 35th at 1-under.