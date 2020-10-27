Mookie Betts thought he would be a 'Red Sox for life,' Dodgers' outfielder reveals before World Series Game 6

Mookie Betts is just one game away from claiming his second World Series championship and on Tuesday the four-time All-Star reflected on his career, revealing that he never imagined leaving the Boston Red Sox.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder joined baseball legend David Ortiz in a virtual interview to discuss his first year in L.A. and the 2020 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I got to tell you Moo, it’s hard for me to see you in a Dodgers uniform, but you look good in a Dodgers uniform,” Ortiz said in the video posted to Betts’ Instagram. “Did you ever think you were going to spend the next 12 years wearing a Dodgers uniform?”

Betts, who signed the second-largest contract in MLB history this summer, said he thought he was going to stay in Boston for the rest of his career.

“No I initially thought I was going to be a Red Sox for life but God always has a plan for things. I was just following what he was telling me to do.”

Betts made his debut with the Red Sox in June 2014. Largely considered one of the best outfielders in the game, he helped Boston capture it’s ninth World Series title in 2018.

He was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade in February and instead of testing the market as a free agent, he signed with the team in July for a whopping $365 million, 12-year contract. It is the second biggest money deal in MLB history next to Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers will have a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 1988 when they play the Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.