Montreal doubles up on Portland

It may have taken a little while but the Montreal Impact got going in the final 15 minutes to record a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers at Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The scoreless deadlock was broken in the 76th minute when Bernardo Corradi converted from the penalty spot, while substitute Sinisa Ubiparipovic sealed the win six minutes from time with his second goal of the campaign.

Montreal has now earned seven points from its last four matches after starting the season with three successive defeats, while Portland has lost five of its last six games.

The hosts were the more dangerous side in the first half as Davy Arnaud wasted a good chance from the middle of the penalty area before Arnaud's cross set up Corradi for a good chance from close range that missed the target.

Portland goalkeeper Troy Perkins took a blow to the head midway through the second half and had to be replaced by Joe Bendik, who was tested immediately when Steven Smith was called for a handball inside his own penalty area.

Corradi stepped to the spot and fired his shot high and down the middle, leaving Bendik with no chance and putting Montreal into the lead.

Arnaud then helped kill the game off in the 84th minute when his cross was met at the edge of the six-yard box by Ubiparipovic, who redirected it past Bendik to put Montreal out of reach.