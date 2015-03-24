Montreal Canadiens at a glance

MONTREAL CANADIENS

LAST SEASON: 46-28-8, 100 points; lost to New York Rangers in Eastern Conference final.

COACH: Michel Therrien, seventh season with Canadiens, 287-224-23-58.

ADDED: D Tom Gilbert, C Manny Malhotra, RW P.A. Parenteau, RW Jiri Sekac.

LOST: C Daniel Briere, RW Brian Gionta, D Josh Gorges, LW Thomas Vanek.

PLAYER TO WATCH: P.K. Subban: The 43rd overall pick in the 2007 draft solidified his status as a top-five defenseman in the NHL following a 2013-14 regular season in which he recorded 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games, and added another 11 (five goals and six assists) in 17 playoff games. And he isn't going anywhere. The Canadiens and Subban agreed to an eight-year, $72 million contract in the offseason.

OUTLOOK: The Canadiens earned the ire of playoff foes Boston and New York for on-ice antics and their off-ice loquaciousness. But teams don't dislike opponents who aren't good. The Canadiens are just that, and should find themselves in the playoffs come April.