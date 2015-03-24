Montana State outlasts Idaho State 44-39

Jake Bleskin threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns to lead Montana State to a 44-39 win over Idaho State Saturday.

The Bengals (5-2, 7-4) came out hot scoring 30 first half points with touchdowns on their first four drives, but MSU's defense stiffened just before half to hold ISU to a field goal and the momentum carried over.

MSU (6-1, 8-3) forced turnovers on ISU's first two possessions of the second half, while the Bobcat' offense scored after each miscue to take a 37-30 lead.

All six of MSU's touchdowns were scored by players that weren't starting when the season began. Anthony Knight led the way with three running scores, while fellow running back Chad Newell ran in another. Mitchell Herbert caught Bleskin's first touchdown pass and Gunnar Brekke caught the other on a third-and-22 play from the ISU 24.

Bleskin was filling in for the injured Dakota Prukop.