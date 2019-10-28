Expand / Collapse search
MLB bans models who flashed Gerrit Cole during World Series start, according to letter

A pair of social media personalities claim they've been banned indefinitely from Major League Baseball stadiums. This is the punishment they received for exposing their breasts to Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during game 5 of the World Series.

Two Instagram models claimed Monday that they've been banned indefinitely from Major League Baseball stadiums after the pair exposed themselves -- on live TV -- during Sunday night’s World Series Game 5.

Footage, which swiftly made its way to social media, showed Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole preparing to make a pitch in the bottom of the seventh when the two women – who were standing behind home plate at Nationals Park – lifted up their shirts to expose their breasts.

The stunt appeared to have no effect on Cole, who briefly paused, or the Astros, who went on beat the Washington Nationals, 7-1, and take a commanding 3-2 lead in the best of seven series.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday. (AP)

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” reads a letter MLB’s vice president of security and ballpark operations allegedly sent to the two women following the game. One of them posted a pic of the letter on Twitter.

It added: “You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

The World Series, which is being broadcast by FOX, returns to Houston for Game 6 Tuesday night at 8:07 p.m. ET.