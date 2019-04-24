MMA fighter beats up man allegedly fondling himself during photoshoot

An amateur MMA fighter dished out some brutal punishment to a man who was allegedly fondling himself while she was in the middle of a photoshoot at a Rio de Janeiro beach earlier this month.

Joyce Vieira was at the beach when she noticed a man standing near her during the photoshoot. At first, she didn’t realize what the man was doing, according to CBS Sports. But once she took a closer look, she said she noticed the man had his bathing suit down and was touching himself.

Vieira said she first went up to the man and told him to stop. When he didn’t, she said “Why, you don't like it? Come here.” Vieira told Brazilian media that he didn’t stop, according to a translation from Deadspin.

Vieira responded to the man’s actions by kicking him, but to her surprise, he punched her back.

“[His] punch made me even angrier. I wanted to kill him,” she said, according to Deadspin.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Josinei Ferreira, eventually ran away. He was later arrested for allegedly committing an “obscene act.” The man claimed he was just urinating, according to Yahoo Sports. Ferreira was later released.

“It’s very strange because he’s going to be in the same city as me, and who knows, he might be in the same places,” Vieira said, according to Yahoo Sports. “That’s why I have received an innumerable number of messages from women saying that [in similar situations] they didn’t file a report, because they know the suspects would end up being released.”

She added: “I think the punishment for these cases should be more severe.”