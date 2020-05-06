MLS players return to training facilities for individual workouts, league says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Major League Soccer players returned to their team’s facilities on Wednesday after the league cleared the start of voluntary individual workouts in line with local public health or government policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS officials said that the league worked with medical experts to come up with plans to remain safe so players can train while following government guidelines. These training sessions will be the first to be held at club facilities since the league organized a full team training moratorium after the suspension of league play on March 12 due to coronavirus. The moratorium will run through May 15 and matches will be suspended until at least June 8.

The league posted videos on Wednesday showing a number of Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City players getting their temperatures taken upon arrival to practice, and they were wearing masks and using hand sanitizer as well. MLS officials also said that all workouts are voluntary, so if players don’t feel comfortable attending, they don’t have to.

League officials believe that it is safer for players to work out in a controlled environment, rather than somewhere else with nobody monitoring the training sessions. However, players still won't have access to locker rooms, gyms, and training rooms at the facility.