Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB's Indians to boost attendance to 40% in May

The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cleveland Indians plan to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30% to 40%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis. Fans are required to wear masks while in the ballpark — unless they are actively eating or drinking — and encouraged to abide by other health and safety protocols.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland begins its longest homestand of the season on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox before hosting the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.