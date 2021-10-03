MLB's final day comes with ton of chaotic playoff scenarios

The final day of the MLB season could turn into chaos with four American League teams vying for two wild-card spots and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants fighting for a division title.

The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are all in action and fighting for the final two spots. The situation could get complicated depending on how their games go. Each of the four teams are playing different teams.

MLB.com broke down the playoff scenarios. The Yankees and Red Sox have clinched at least a guarantee they would play each other in a potential tiebreaker. If both teams win on Sunday, they will clinch the first two wild-card spots. The Red Sox would host the Yankees in the wild-card game. A loss for both of those teams could make things messy.

A Blue Jays win with a Yankees or Red Sox loss would set up a tiebreaker game on Monday for a chance at the wild-card spot. The Mariners need to win and get a loss by either the Yankees or Red Sox to potentially have a potential tiebreaker game as well.

According to ESPN, if there’s a three-team tie for both wild-card spots, each team will be given a letter designation. Team A would host Team B on Monday and the winner is one wild-card team with the loser going to play Team C to determine the second wild-card team. If there’s a three-team tie for the second wild-card spot, the letter designations come into play again but the winner of Team A and Team B would play Team C.

There could be a four-team tie for two wild card spots, which means the Red Sox and Yankees lose their games Sunday and the Blue Jays and Mariners win. Team A would face Team B and Team C would play Team D with the winners going on to play in the AL wild-card game.

The Giants and Dodgers could also have Game 163 on their schedule. Both teams have clinched a playoff spot but both are still vying for the National League West division. The Dodgers enter Sunday a game behind the Giants. San Francisco could clinch with a victory but if they lose and Los Angeles wins then the two teams will play Monday in Game 163 and the loser plays in the NL wild-card game.

Here’s the schedule for today’s games with playoff implications. All times Eastern.

3:05 PM: Red Sox @ Nationals

3:05 PM: Padres @ Giants

3:05 PM: Rays @ Yankees

3:07 PM: Orioles @ Blue Jays

3:10 PM: Angels @ Mariners

3:10 PM: Brewers @ Dodgers