MLB veteran Rajai Davis helps Mets win after 2-hour Uber ride to ballpark

It was quite a night for MLB veteran Rajai Davis of the New York Mets: It started with minor league batting practice in Pennsylvania and ended with him smacking a three-run home run in New York to cap a Mets victory.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Davis was in Allentown, Pa., with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, preparing to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Suddenly, Davis -- a 38-year-old outfielder who played for seven other MLB clubs before joining the Mets organization -- received a call that he was wanted in New York for the Mets’ game Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.

NEW YORK METS ALREADY-INJURED SLUGGER YOENIS CESPEDES BREAKS ANKLE AFTER FALL AT RANCH

Davis took a two-hour Uber ride from eastern Pennsylvania to Citi Field, the Mets’ home in Queens, arriving around the third inning, For the Win reported.

Along the way, Davis had a great time talking with his driver, Jason, according to Newsday.

“We were both excited,” Davis told the newspaper.

But after entering the stadium, Davis got lost trying to find the Mets’ clubhouse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eventually he donned a Mets uniform then stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the eighth inning – and slammed a three-run home run as the Mets won 6-1.

“Thank you, New York,” Davis said, acknowledging the cheers from the home fans after the game, MLB.com reported. “I love you.”