MLB umps go to bat for teen who saw adults brawl as he umpired youth game

An MLB umpiring crew went to bat over the weekend for a 13-year-old boy who saw adults brawl as he umpired a game for 7-year-olds.

The crew was working the Colorado Rockies game Sunday when they invited Josh Cordova onto the field. They also presented him with a new chest protector.

Viral video captured the nasty brawl which erupted at a June 15 youth baseball game that Josh was umpiring in Colorado. Josh said the fighting started after he issued a warning to the adults on both sides for cursing and the coaches got in his face.

“When I saw the story I was shocked and I was saddened and I wanted to reach out,” Crew member Chris Guccione said, KUSA-TV reported. “Yeah, I've never witnessed anything like that. I've never seen anything like that. Yeah, when I was Josh's age there was a few screams and disagreements from the parents in the stands. But, nothing, [like] what he experienced."

COLORADO ROCKIES MINOR LEAGUE AFFILIATE SHOOTS DOWN FISHY NICKNAME PUSH

He and the other umps told Josh not to let the brawl interfere with his dreams of becoming a big league ump someday.

“I think I'm gonna continue umpiring for a while,” Josh said, according to the station. “And hopefully, [I’ll] make it [as a] professional like he is,” referring to Guccione.

Eleven adults and a 16-year-old were issued summonses for disorderly conduct as a result of the brawl. All have appearances in court at a later date.

“These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” Lakewood Police said.

COLORADO YOUTH BASEBALL GAME ERUPTS INTO BRAWL AS PARENTS SLUG IT OUT ON THE FIELD

The 7-year-olds had their season come to an abrupt end as their remaining games were canceled by league officials.

Josh had a message for those idled young players Sunday, CBS 4 Denver reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t want them to have the idea that baseball is like that, I want them to have the idea that baseball is a great game and learn to love the game just like I have,” he said.