MLB umpire apologizes for tweet threatening to buy AR-15 to defend Trump in new civil war

Major league Baseball umpire Rob Drake apologized Thursday for a threatening tweet in which he promised to buy an AR-15 in hopes to defend President Trump from an impeachment inquiry.

Drake’s Twitter account was suspended after the threatening tweets were sent. When the account was unlocked, he wrote his apology in a series of messages.

“I never intended to diminish the threat of violence from assault weapons, or violence of any kind,” Drake tweeted. “I know that I cannot unsay the words, but please accept my apologies.”

Drake, a 50-year-old full-time MLB umpire, posted the remarks Tuesday before deleting them. His account was deactivated Wednesday. According to ESPN, his tweet read: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL [sic] WAR!!! #MAGA2020.”

Drake was apparently reacting to the Democratic-led House closed-door impeachment proceedings.

He said in an initial tweet: "You can't do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital [sic] Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?"

“We have a political party trying to overthrow a president by lying, hiding, creating and manufacturing crimes. Where do we live? This is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! This isn’t Russia, Venezuela, Cuba,” Drake also wrote, according to separate unverified screenshots of his account activity posted by a Twitter user. The screenshots also showed that Drake retweeted messages promoting the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

The umpires’ union released a statement on the matter.

“Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire,” the statement read. “He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league would investigate.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.