MLB umpire Brian O'Nora, 57, arrested in Ohio sex-sting operation

Major League Baseball umpire Brian O’Nora was one of the men arrested in Ohio in a sex sting operation over the weekend.

O’Nora, 57, of Youngstown, was arrested along with 13 other men in Liberty Township. The local police department conducted the sting with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex -- reducing the demand for human trafficking -- and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Monday in a news release. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

O’Nora and the men were charged with third-degree misdemeanor soliciting and first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools.

TMZ Sports was the first to link the MLB umpire to the arrest. The league declined to comment, according to the website.

O’Nora has been an MLB umpire since 2000 after having worked in several minor leagues and independent leagues. He has worked three All-Star Games, six Division Series, a League Championship Series and the 2012 World Series.

According to MLB.com, O’Nora was the replay umpire for the league’s first use of expanded replay in 2014. The event took place during a spring training game.