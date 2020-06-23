MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24, in agreement with players' union

Major League Baseball is set to return.

On Tuesday night, the league announced a 60-game schedule that will begin on July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire sports world. It would be the MLB's shortest season since 1878. The players' union announced it agreed to the changes.

Each team is set to play against each of its four divisional rivals 10 times, and four games against the other five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league. A team will make only one trip to each city it visits, according to the plan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other details included: games involving National League teams will include designated hitters; at the start of extra innings, there will be a runner on second base; the number of playoff teams will remain at 10, but that still could change; the trade deadline will be Aug. 31; and the deadline for postseason eligibility is Sept. 15. Also, active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not expand to 28 roster spots on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.

Because no minor league games are being played this year, teams will be able to hold onto 60 players, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MLB is also keeping the innovation of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, but decided to keep the injured list minimum for pitchers at 10 days rather than 15, as initially intended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.