MLB's reported economic proposal to players fails to draw favor

Major League Baseball’s economic proposal failed to gain favor with the players as details of the plan to pay the athletes were revealed through multiple reports Tuesday.

Rather than the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan that owners initially approved for their negotiators earlier this month, the league reportedly proposed a sliding-scale that would cut salaries for some of the players making the most money.

The proposal offers lower-salaried players as a higher percentage of their expected wages while the biggest money-makers take a cut of their salaries, according to the Associated Press. A rookie at the league minimum would keep about 47 percent of his original salary while players like Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose more than 77 percent.

A player would reportedly keep 90 percent of his salary up to the $563,500 league minimum, including those with lower salaries while on optional or outright assignments. The amount would decrease to 72.5 percent from $563,501 through $1 million to 50 percent from 1,000,001 through $5 million, to 40 percent from $5,000,001 through $10 million, to 30 percent from $10,000,001 through $20 million and to 20 percent from $20,000,001 and up.

Each player’s number then would be prorated by the 82/162 formula agreed to in March, causing a $49.4 percent loss, according to the Associated Press. There would also be an additional $200 million in postseason bonus money that would be given in a higher proportion to players with larger salaries.

The numbers were not in line with players apparently.

The MLB Players Association said the proposal was “extremely disappointing.”

“The proposal involves massive additional pay cuts and the union is extremely disappointed. We're also far apart on health & safety protocols,” the union’s statement read, according to ESPN.

Several players also reacted on social media.

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was among them.

“This season is not looking promising. Keeping the mind and body ready regardless. Time to dive into some life-after-baseball projects. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Brighter times remain ahead!” Stroman tweeted.

“Praying that we get this figured out and back on the field soon. It’s hard to put into words how much I miss the game. Nothing compares to that feeling of excitement/nausea when taking the mound. Been craving that. However, WE must all stay positive and keep good faith daily!”

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson added: “Interesting strategy of making the best most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys.”

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger vowed that players will “stay united.”

“There will always be bigger battles than those on any athletic field, We were given freedom to fight for our right to not get taken advantage of by ANYONE. Open your eyes and see/read what’s happening, especially to the minor leaguers, we will stay united.”

MLB defended the proposal.

“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport,” the league said. “We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.