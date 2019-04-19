MLB players admit to concocting fake jobs to cut short fan encounters

Hollywood celebrities often try to hide their faces from the paparazzi when they are out on the town or trying to get away from the fast-paced world of superstar life for a minute.

It appears some Major League Baseball players are taking a similar approach.

Some players described the fake jobs and titles they have concocted to fool fans to ESPN in a story published Thursday.

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis, who recently signed a two-year extension with the club, told the sports news outlet he sometimes tells fans he works at Foot Locker as a shoe salesman.

“Usually if I use that story, I'm on vacation or somewhere I don't want to be known. Nobody really cares about a shoe salesman, so the conversation doesn't last long,” Davis said.

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton didn’t want to be bothered one time when he was out and told a person he was a “football pylon manufacturer.”

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman made up one of the strangest jobs.

“I'm a blimp folder,” he said. “I just fly around with the pilot and make sure to type in the right things. Sometimes we'll have football games, and you have to type in ‘Go Patriots’ or ‘There's free Bud Light after the game,’ and then we land, and we deflate the blimp, and I start folding. It takes a long time. Usually a couple of hours, but I try to get it done pretty quick.”

Maybe pretending to be someone else to throw off a fan is better than getting mistaken for another player.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams said in December he was mistaken by a waiter for Bryce Harper. He gave the waiter a hot tip: He was signing with the Yankees.

Unfortunately, for the elated waiter, Harper ended up signing a mega-deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.