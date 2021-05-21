MLB player Jacob Nottingham's wild month detailed in one picture

No one has had more of a wild ride in the Major League Baseball than catcher Jacob Nottingham.

Nottingham’s transaction history between April 22 and May 21 went viral on Friday.

Nottingham was activated from the Milwaukee Brewers’ 10-day injured list on April 22 and was immediately designated for assignment. The Seattle Mariners would claim him off waivers on April 28 and activate him on April 30, presumably as a backup for catcher Tom Murphy.

One day later, the Mariners designated Nottingham for assignment. Oddly enough, the Brewers reacquired Nottingham in a trade with the Mariners on May 2. The Brewers sent cash considerations to Seattle in the deal.

Nottingham was in the line-up the night of the trade to finally make his 2021 debut for the Brewers. He made the most of it going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. But it was not enough to stop the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Brewers fell 16-4. He would play in four more games for the Brewers but as luck would have it he wouldn’t last too long.

On May 13, the Brewers designated Nottingham for assignment again. It was just four days after he appeared as a pinch hitter against the Marlins. He struck out in his last plate appearance for Milwaukee.

On Friday, the Mariners claimed Nottingham off waivers again.

"What a month," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Nottingham has not played in a game for the Mariners yet. Roster Resource projected Nottingham to be a starting first baseman potentially. The team designated first baseman Jose Marmolejos for assignment on the same day they re-acquired Nottingham.

Seattle has not released its lineup for Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres.

The back and forth isn’t new for Nottingham.

He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2013 by the Houston Astros. He was then briefly in the Oakland Athletics’ farm system in 2015 before joining the Brewers’ farm system in 2016.